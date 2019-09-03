TD Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,021,995.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. 97,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

