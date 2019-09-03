TD Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

TD Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.96. 201,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.33.

