TD Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. 12,837,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,575,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

