TD Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 124,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.00. 3,991,789 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

