TD Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 3.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of AutoZone worth $14,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,206.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,061.25.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $1,100.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $705.01 and a 1 year high of $1,186.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,112.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,050.21.

In other news, insider Albert Saltiel sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,114.09, for a total value of $2,005,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,186.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,720 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,399. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

