Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Given a $115.00 Price Target by Northcoast Research Analysts

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) received a $115.00 price target from Northcoast Research in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Tech Data’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

TECD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital set a $120.00 target price on Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on Tech Data and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tech Data presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Shares of Tech Data stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.57. 49,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Tech Data has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $111.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.70.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. Tech Data’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tech Data will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John A. Tonnison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas I. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $201,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,020.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $819,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 602.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 31.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.