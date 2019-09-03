Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECD. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Tech Data from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.70. Tech Data has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $111.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John A. Tonnison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas I. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $201,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,020.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $819,858 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the second quarter valued at $262,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the second quarter valued at $397,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 2.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the second quarter valued at $52,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

