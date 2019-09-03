TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.65

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.65 and traded as low as $48.02. TELUS shares last traded at $48.29, with a volume of 356,454 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$56.50 to C$55.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get TELUS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.88%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.