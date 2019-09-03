Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,613,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,656,000 after purchasing an additional 36,924 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,591,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,103,000 after purchasing an additional 401,919 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 21.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,092,000 after purchasing an additional 420,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,330,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 25.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,809,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,976. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $981,887.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,138.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.