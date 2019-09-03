THB Asset Management Acquires 10,200 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

THB Asset Management grew its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Olin were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $234,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,080 shares of company stock worth $372,710. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of OLN traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. 147,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,650. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.