THB Asset Management Cuts Stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

THB Asset Management reduced its position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,560 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned about 1.97% of First Financial Northwest worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 0.5% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 194,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 732.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFNW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other First Financial Northwest news, Director Kevin D. Padrick bought 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $263,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFNW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

First Financial Northwest Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.