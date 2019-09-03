THB Asset Management Has $2.33 Million Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

THB Asset Management cut its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 157,498 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 42,993 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter worth $9,248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 79.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 171,713 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 83.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 110,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 46.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 58,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry J. Wolfe acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of CalAmp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

CAMP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 3,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $24.37.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). CalAmp had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

