THB Asset Management Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,831,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,168,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,073,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,702,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 897,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,799. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,107 shares of company stock worth $294,452. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.