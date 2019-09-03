Timothy Netscher Buys 6,000 Shares of St Barbara Ltd (ASX:SBM) Stock

St Barbara Ltd (ASX:SBM) insider Timothy Netscher acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.23 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of A$19,380.00 ($13,744.68).

Timothy Netscher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Timothy Netscher 7,553 shares of St Barbara stock.

ASX SBM traded up A$0.09 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting A$3.24 ($2.30). The company had a trading volume of 7,491,198 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.52. St Barbara Ltd has a twelve month low of A$2.48 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of A$5.15 ($3.65).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.22%. St Barbara’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates through two segments, Leonora Operations and Simberi Operations. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper-gold porphyry deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; and the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea.

