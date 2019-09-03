TokenClub 1-Day Volume Tops $1.96 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and $1.96 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, OKEx and FCoin. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.42 or 0.04493806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About TokenClub

TCT is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BigONE, Gate.io, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

