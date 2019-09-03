TokenStars (TEAM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.25 Million

TokenStars (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, TokenStars has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One TokenStars token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. TokenStars has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $91,662.00 worth of TokenStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000142 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About TokenStars

TokenStars (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TokenStars’ total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,418,277 tokens. TokenStars’ official Twitter account is @tokenstars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenStars is tokenstars.com/team. TokenStars’ official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars.

Buying and Selling TokenStars

TokenStars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenStars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

