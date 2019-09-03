Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given a $84.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a $84.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.14 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC set a $83.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. 927,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.556 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,018.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 40,918 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 74,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

