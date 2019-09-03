Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Set at $81.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC set a $83.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial set a $84.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $53.67. 1,174,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,405. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.556 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 99.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 45,627,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,815,000 after buying an additional 22,761,407 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,443,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,223,000 after buying an additional 5,402,536 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $328,829,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,510,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,313,000 after buying an additional 2,517,475 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $147,598,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.