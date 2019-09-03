Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Set at $83.00 by CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has been assigned a $83.00 target price by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.53% from the stock’s current price.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. 90,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,744. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,944,000 after purchasing an additional 219,700 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,055,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 364,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.