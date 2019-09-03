Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) will announce sales of $109.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.99 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $114.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $427.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $427.44 million to $427.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $455.69 million, with estimates ranging from $448.50 million to $462.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial set a $12.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE TSQ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 31.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 112.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

