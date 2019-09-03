Travala (AVA) Price Down 18.5% This Week

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Travala has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Travala token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Travala alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.63 or 0.04471734 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000127 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Travala Token Profile

AVA is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Travala is medium.com/@travala. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Travala is www.travala.com.

Travala Token Trading

Travala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.