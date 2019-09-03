Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 1,820 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,036,000 after buying an additional 507,225 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,941,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,923,000 after buying an additional 59,629 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,944,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,332,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,735. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $146.38. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,541.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 33,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $3,898,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,014,641.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sipes sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $952,641.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,838,074.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,512 shares of company stock valued at $57,004,447 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

