Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 352.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $2,923,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.11, for a total value of $4,833,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,363,295.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,861 shares of company stock valued at $36,678,538 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.66. 2,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.03. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $170.26 and a 1-year high of $371.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

