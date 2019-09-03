TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives $41.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of TCBK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.90. 1,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $77.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,166 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $191,245.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,186.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $537,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,732 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,077.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

