TT International Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

TT International boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,565 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 27.0% of TT International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TT International owned approximately 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $362,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.40. 7,421,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,302,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

