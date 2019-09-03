TT International Invests $147,000 in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG)

TT International purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Investments LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 316.6% during the first quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 616,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 468,829 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,088,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $766,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,158. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $40.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

