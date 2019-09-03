TT International Invests $42.05 Million in 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)

TT International acquired a new position in 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,578,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,047,000. 360 Finance comprises 3.1% of TT International’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QFIN. FMR LLC increased its position in 360 Finance by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QFIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. 360 Finance Inc has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

