TT International Sells 6,437 Shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

TT International decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. Worldpay comprises about 0.8% of TT International’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TT International’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth $461,000. Havens Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Worldpay by 56.5% during the second quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Worldpay by 29.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worldpay by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth $654,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worldpay alerts:

Shares of NYSE WP remained flat at $$135.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.73. Worldpay Inc has a 52 week low of $70.41 and a 52 week high of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup set a $152.00 price target on shares of Worldpay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.