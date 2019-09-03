U S Global Investors Inc. Decreases Stake in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $467,000.

RUSL stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.39. 314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,803. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $57.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23.

