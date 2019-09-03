U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.20. 87,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,750. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.83.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

