U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $108,000 in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,143,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,810,000 after buying an additional 51,492 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,597,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

NYSEARCA CUT traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $33.22.

About Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

