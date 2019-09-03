U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $309,000 Investment in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,819 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 817,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 218,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.21. 21,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,202. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $256.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.94.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

