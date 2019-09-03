UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UBS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale cut UBS Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

UBS Group stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

