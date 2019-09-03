UBS Group Reiterates €196.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

UBS Group set a €196.00 ($227.91) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €226.10 ($262.91) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €214.74 ($249.70).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

