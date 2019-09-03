ugChain (UGC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17,980.00

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, ugChain has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ugChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ugChain has a market cap of $1.31 million and $17,980.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038508 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.76 or 0.04467591 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000128 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ugChain Profile

ugChain is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The official message board for ugChain is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ugChain Token Trading

ugChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

