Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $275.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $395.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $390.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.48.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $237.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.82. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $224.43 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total value of $137,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,229.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

