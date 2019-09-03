Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given a $325.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

Guggenheim set a $325.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $303.10.

ULTA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $224.43 and a one year high of $368.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.82.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total transaction of $137,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $964,229.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,897,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after acquiring an additional 207,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,932,000 after acquiring an additional 300,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,471,000 after acquiring an additional 210,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,439,000 after acquiring an additional 483,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

