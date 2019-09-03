Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Increased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.99. The company had a trading volume of 80,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.68. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The firm has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cascend Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

