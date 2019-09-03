UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $44,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.36. 203,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,366. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $221.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.11.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

