Universal Resources (OTCMKTS:GIMU) Trading Down 34.3%

Universal Resources (OTCMKTS:GIMU)’s share price fell 34.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 3,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 22,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Universal Resources (OTCMKTS:GIMU)

Global Immune Technologies, Inc, a development Stage company, focuses on building a food service delivery system. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Edmond, Oklahoma.

