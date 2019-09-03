Unobtanium Price Reaches $68.31 on Exchanges (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and $1,036.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for about $68.31 or 0.00638195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,691.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.28 or 0.02836894 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019049 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000335 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 200,918 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

