VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Announces — Dividend of $0.07

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0715 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

NYSEARCA CBON traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 592. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.

