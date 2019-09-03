VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,344,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,575,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.