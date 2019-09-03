VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0715 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

NYSEARCA SHYD traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. 102,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,139. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86.

