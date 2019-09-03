VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Plans — Dividend of $0.02

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0236 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 32,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,464. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF alerts:

About VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.