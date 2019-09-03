Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,651,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $444,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 196,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.