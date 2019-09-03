Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $80,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 255,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157,175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.30. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.46 and a 1-year high of $106.07.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

