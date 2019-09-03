Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.12. The stock had a trading volume of 223,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,181. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $92.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

