Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $118,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,367,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,117,000 after purchasing an additional 281,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,882,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,310,000 after buying an additional 275,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,250,000 after purchasing an additional 137,312 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,488,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,691,000 after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,233,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $266.36. 1,720,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $277.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.