Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,082 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $51,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,547,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,862,000 after purchasing an additional 166,149 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,765,000. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 45,659 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.80. 4,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,890. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $139.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.62.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.